36-year-old man faces Prentiss County Enticement of a Child charge

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An alleged child predator was arrested across the state line and has since been taken to Prentiss County to face charges.

On Wednesday, United States Marshals and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department tracked down and arrested Michael Benoit, 36.

He faces an Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes charge.

Bond is set at $10,000, but MDOC has placed a hold on Benoit for violating a previous parole agreement.

Sheriff Randy Tolar said technology was critical in handling the case.