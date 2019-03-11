Prentiss County first responders remember fallen deputy

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders throughout Prentiss County stopped for a brief moment to remember Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hisaw.

Hisaw was killed 20 ago, answering a domestic violence call.

Deputy Hisaw served on the sheriff’s department for nearly 4 years, and he worked for the Booneville Police before his service with the county.

Hisaw’s mother and father, Jo Carroll and Jerry, were at the memorial service, along with several officers, including Sheriff Randy Tolar, who worked with the deputy.

“Remember the service he gave and all the service officers are giving as they respond to any of these calls, pray for their safe journey,” said Jerry Hisaw.

Each year on the anniversary of Deputy Hisaw’s death, a magnolia tree is planted in front of the Prentiss County Justice Complex.

There are now 20 trees in front of the facility in honor of Deputy Hisaw.