Prentiss County K9 officer received new body armor

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A nationwide non-profit is helping a Prentiss County deputy suit up safely.

Vested Interest in K-9s incorporated will outfit Prentiss County’s K-9, Denzel with new body armor.

Vested Interest provides custom-fitted bullet and stab-resistant vests for law enforcement K-9s.

The charitable organization is funded by private and corporate donations, and individuals can sponsor vests.

Denzel’s gear is being made possible by a gift from retired Air Force Major John P. Hoffman of Scranton, Pennsylvania.