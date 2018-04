PRENTISS COUNTY (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man is out on bond after being charged with a child sex crime, and this isn’t his first charge involving a kid.

Charles Edward Kelton the third is charged with sexual battery of a child.

Prentiss County deputies did not release any information about the investigation.

Kelton has already been indicted on multiple counts of child abuse by a grand jury.

He is out of jail tonight on a $50,000 bond.