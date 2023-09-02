Prentiss County students learn about career paths after high school

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of high school students in Prentiss County had a chance to visit professionals from various career fields.

It was part of the first Career Expo, organized by the district’s new career coaches.

At this career expo, students at the Corinth Academy of Cosmetology were providing hair stenciling to young students.

NEMCC’s Auto Service Technician instructors were showing off a Jeep rebuilt by students, and students could learn about the wide range of careers with the United States Army.

“There are more than 150 jobs we offer. When you think Army, you think combat, shooting. We have vet technicians; you can work in supply, human resources, engineering, or mechanics. The world is your oyster in the Army,” said Captain Kevin Murphy, United States Army.

The Learning About Business in Our Region or LABOR career expo is organized by career coaches in Prentiss County Schools for juniors and seniors.

“A lot of them have a clear path, some have a path but don’t know how to get there, that’s who we target and serve,” said Hope Harrelson, Booneville High School Career Coach.

Career coaches provide a lot of interactive and hands-on experiences, along with work-study opportunities. But the career expo brings it all together in one spot.

“There are opportunities, from boots on the ground, if you like to get your hands dirty, to the technical side, if you’re computer savvy, geologist, engineer, there’s a multitude of career opportunities in readiness industry,” said Don Baurrone, B&B Concrete.

“There’s MBI, our horse division we have, SWAT, SOG, our air wing, so many opportunities, it is not a job, it’s a career,” said Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“Pushing a pencil may not be for everyone. We want to show people there’s hands-on work,” said Lee Busby, Northeast Mississippi Community College.

“We have several staff members, who work in the office, there’s a great opportunity to serve in churches without being a pastor,” said Associate Pastor Richey Kelly, East Booneville Baptist Church.

Students said the career expo is another tool to help them prepare for life after high school.

“Points us in the right direction and gives us an idea of what to do, not just put us out there clueless,” said Ben Jones, New Site High School.

“If you don’t know what you want to do with your life and get too far along in life and you need a job and you have no experience, you will be up the creek without a paddle,” said Ali Sanders, Wheeler High School.

The Labor Day weekend career expo will take place every other year in Prentiss County Schools

Career coaches in Prentiss County schools are funded through the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

