Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams.

JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.

Estes had already taught herself how to design websites. She pursued a two-year degree in IST at NEMCC and applied for the instructor position when it came open last spring.

Estes was hired and says she hopes her story inspires others, no matter their age.

“You’re never too old to go back to school, so don’t think your age will restrict you from going somewhere with your life. Age doesn’t matter. You can always start over, at any age, even if you screwed up in your younger years, you can make that change and go forward,” said Estes.

Estes says her family is especially proud of her accomplishment, drive, and determination. She encourages anyone, no matter their age, to pursue their dreams of higher education.