Prentiss deputies make child sex crime arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.

Daniel Malone, 50, of Baldwyn, is charged with enticement of a child and molesting.

Investigators say a report was filed with the sheriff’s department.

Deputies did a forensic interview with the alleged victim before arresting Malone.

His bond was set at $150,000.

The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.