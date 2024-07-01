Prentiss deputies make child sex crime arrest
A Baldwyn man is accused of two child sex crimes
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.
Daniel Malone, 50, of Baldwyn, is charged with enticement of a child and molesting.
Investigators say a report was filed with the sheriff’s department.
Deputies did a forensic interview with the alleged victim before arresting Malone.
His bond was set at $150,000.
The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.