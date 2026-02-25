Prentiss Firefighters respond to three fires in the last two days

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Prentiss County have worked to extinguish three fires over the last two days.

On Tuesday, around 5:00 pm, firefighters responded to a grass fire that started from a hay bale.

Crews from Biggersville Fire and Rescue responded and suppressed the flames before they extended to a nearby structure.

The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.

Then, around 6:00 pm on Tuesday Rienzi Fire Department was dispatched for a reported brush fire on County Road 442.

Biggersville Fire and Rescue assisted.

Crews eventually contained the fire, along with preventing further spread.

On Monday evening, a grass fire also broke out on County Road 513.

Rescue 51 and Brush 58 from Biggersville Fire and Rescue responded.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and prevent any further spread.

No injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.