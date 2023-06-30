Preparation for ‘Fireworks on the Water’ has begun in Columbus

Fireworks on the Water is back for the second year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If fireworks are a must-have for your Independence Day celebration, then you can get an early start this weekend in Columbus.

“This has really been going on for five months. In the last few weeks and really the last couple of months, we have met every Wednesday afternoon. We serve snacks and we get everybody in there. Everyone has an opportunity to talk about concerns they’ve got,” said Nancy Carpenter, Visit Columbus CEO.

Carpenter said she feels there were some things that worked well last year that they plan to do again

“Everyone that comes in will go through a security checkpoint. We are excited about that. We did this last year and it worked beautifully. Then, they will be allowed to go to our food vendors. We have about 14 food vendors,” said Carpenter.

Just remember it’s going to be hot, so you’ll want to take in plenty of fluids with that good food.

“Please hydrate early. Do not wait until Saturday morning. Today is Friday, so you’re a little bit behind, but go ahead and start drinking lots and lots of water. We will have some cooling tents, so if anyone does have any kind of an emergency, we will have a tent where they can receive water and fluids,” said Carpenter.

Vendors, fun for the kids, fireworks, and live music are expected to entertain the crowd and Carpenter feels thousands of people will come out, especially for the music.

“Chapel Heart, they are an amazing group of entertainers. It is two sisters and their cousin. We have sponsored them before for the legislature and people went crazy,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said traffic will flow a little differently this year.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the event will end at 9 p.m. When it’s over, the road will serve as two lanes for traffic that is leaving. So, please adjust your routes for those that plan to go that way Saturday night.

