Prepare to pay for parking in Starkville

STARKING, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re lucky enough to find parking in Starkville, you’ll have to pay for it.

Starting Tuesday, March 15th, ‘ParkMobile’ parking meters will go live on University Drive from Montgomery Street to the MSU campus, and other marked streets in the Cotton District.

You will have to pay to part weekdays from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Parkmobile offers touchless payment and you can download the app in the App Store or Google Play store.