‘Prepare to Perform’: MSU hosts athletic performance, wellness clinic for middle, high school athletes and parents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to an MSU press release, Mississippi State’s Department of Kinesiology hosts a free fall clinic for middle and high school athletes and parents on October 18, providing them key insights into athletic performance, wellness, and career paths.

“Prepare to Perform: How Daily Choices Shape Athletic Potential” takes place 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Jim and Thomas Duff Center, 695 Bully Blvd. Registration is required at https://www.kinesiology.msstate.edu/fall-clinic. Event capacity is limited. Registration closes Oct. 15 or when at capacity, whichever comes first. Lunch will be provided.

Experts in the field will share advice that helps young athletes reach their full potential. Topics include rest and recovery, injury prevention, sports nutrition, body composition, career pathways in college athletics and more.

The event features guest speaker Rogelio Realzola, major league performance analyst for the Baltimore Orioles, who will present “Sport Science: Taking Science to Practice.” Other presentations will be conducted by MSU kinesiology doctoral students and faculty.

“We believe that the same science used to support high-level athletes should be available to every athlete, parent and coach, no matter where they are in their athletic journey,” said JohnEric Smith, department head. “‘Prepare to Perform’ is about sharing practical, real-world advice. Whether you’re a middle or high school athlete or a parent trying to support your child’s goals, this event gives you access to the same type of guidance used in college and professional sports. We want to help young athletes build smart habits now that can shape their future success.”

More details, including the event schedule, are available at https://www.kinesiology.msstate.edu/fall-clinic.

