Preparing Educators And Workers For High Tech, Highly Skilled Jobs Is Focus Of Summit

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Area business and education leaders spent the day trying to find ways to fill jobs requiring specialized skills.

The “Summit on Career Education and High Demand Jobs” attracted hundreds of people at ICC’s Belden Campus.

During the event, participants learned of the many challenges facing local industries as they try and find qualified workers for highly skilled positions.

“We have to realize it costs a lot more money to teach technical skills than liberal arts and secondly we have to get kids interested in technical skills area at a very early age,” said Ron Wanek, founder of Ashley Furniture.

The summit was sponsored by ICC, the CREATE Foundation, Three Rivers and CDF.