Preparing families in Oktibbeha County for disasters

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When disaster strikes, having a plan in place can help you and your family stay safe.

During National Preparedness Month, an organization in Oktibbeha County is helping families prepare for any emergency.

Have a plan. That’s the plea from the staff and volunteers at OSERVS in Oktibbeha County.

The executive director of the organization Kayla Gilmore says it’s important to prepare for the unexpected.

“September, we’re are in the peak of the season for Hurricanes? Are you ready?”

The Oktibbeha Starkville Serves Emergency Response Volunteer Services, also known. as OSERVS is a a non-profit organization that helps educate and prepare families for disasters.

And Gilmore says families should prepare themselves by having essentials like food and water for at least three days.

“I can talk to them and show and tell them how to prepare an emergency kit, especially if you have perceptions. You need to make sure you have prescriptions ready, you need to make sure you have the important documents of your house in your Ziploc bags”

OSERVS also educates people about skills that are beneficial in a time of crisis.

“We offer CPR classes. We also have blood drives as well. Okay, how all that work if you have a disaster, you made need to perform CPR. We offer people to get people certified. How the blood drive works in the time of need someone may need blood, said Gilmore.”

Another important step: making sure your valuables are insured in case they are lost or damaged.

“So I would recommend any to talk to their local insurance agency, their local insurance agency, to see how they can obtain homeowners insurance or flood insurance, said Gilmore.

Gilmore says there are four quick steps to prepare in the event of disasters

1. Get a kit

2. Make a Plan

3. Be informed

4. Get involved

For more information on how to keep you and your family safe click here.