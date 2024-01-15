Prepping for the cold: MEMA shares list of items to pack in car kits
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The best advice for everyone is to stay home.
By now, you have probably prepared for the frigid temperatures.
But if you have to travel, it’s always good to have a car kit with you.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has this list of items you may want to keep in your vehicle.
Make sure you have a windshield scraper.
And always pack a flashlight and those extra batteries.
Have a jumper cable in your kit. It might help you or someone else stranded or stalled.
A first aid kit is always a good idea.
Make sure you have a cell phone charger.
And pack bottled water and some snacks in your car kit.
You can also pack a couple of blankets and heavy gloves.