President Nora Miller announces retirement from Mississippi University for Women

First W Alum to lead the university will retire this Summer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Following a 30-year career in higher education, Mississippi University for Women President Nora R. Miller has announced her plan to retire, effective June 30, 2026. Miller shared her decision following careful reflection and long-term planning, emphasizing her commitment to continuity and a smooth

leadership transition for the university. She will remain fully engaged in her role through her final day.

“This is a deeply personal decision, made with gratitude and pride,” Miller said. “The W has shaped my life in profound ways, as a student, as an administrator, and for the past seven and a half

years as its president. Serving this university has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Across more than three decades of service to The W and to Mississippi public higher education, Miller has built a career defined by fiscal stewardship, institutional stability, and mission-driven leadership. Before becoming president, she served the university for more than 17 years as vice president and senior vice president for Finance and Administration, overseeing budgeting, financial management, facilities, and long-term planning. Earlier, she held senior leadership roles at the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, including director of Budget and Financial Analysis and director of Internal Audit, working closely with the Commissioner of Higher Education, the Board of Trustees, and the Mississippi Legislature on statewide higher-education finance, accountability and compliance.

Since assuming the presidency in 2018, Miller has led The W through a period of both challenge and progress, strengthening the university’s financial foundation, modernizing operations and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining institutional momentum. Under her leadership, The W increased enrollment, expanded workforce-aligned academic programs and earned national recognition for affordability, social mobility and student outcomes — particularly in nursing and health-related fields critical to Mississippi’s workforce.

“I am proud of the momentum we have built and confident in the university’s future,” Miller said. “There is important work ahead, and I look forward to continuing that work together in the months to come.”

IHL will guide the leadership transition process. The Board of Trustees will share information regarding next steps at the appropriate time. The W remains focused on its mission of access, affordability and academic excellence, with priorities and operations continuing as planned.

