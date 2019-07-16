President of Planned Parenthood Dr. Leana Wen pushed out – live updates

Planned Parenthood has removed its president, Dr. Leana Wen, effectively immediately after less than a year on the job, the organization announced in a statement Tuesday.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the co-founder of the Perception Institute, will temporarily fill the role, the organization’s board unanimously voted on Tuesday. The organization will begin searching for a permanent president early next year, Planned Parenthood said.

“I am proud to step in to serve as Acting President and facilitate a smooth leadership transition in this critical moment for Planned Parenthood and the patients and communities we serve,” Johnson said in a statement. “I thank Dr. Wen for her service and her commitment to patients. I look forward to getting to work alongside the incredible team at Planned Parenthood who work every single day to help people access high quality reproductive health care.”

Dr. Wen confirmed her departure on Twitter.

The leadership change comes as battles over access to abortion have intensified.