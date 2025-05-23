President Trump approves request for storm assistance in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – President Donald Trump approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for the counties that were affected by the March 14 and March 15 storms.

Seventeen counties were approved for Public Assistance and eleven for Individual Assistance.

Public Assistance was approved for Calhoun, Carroll, Covington, Grenada, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Lee, Leflore, Marion, Pike, Prentiss, Sharkey, Smith, Walthall, and Washington counties.

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to help in emergency work costs and repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities.

Individual Assistance was approved for Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith, and Walthall counties.

Individual assistance is available to residents in those eleven counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

