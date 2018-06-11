President Trump’s North Korea summit schedule

President Trump has arrived in Singapore for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit. He is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 9 p.m. ET, and the stakes are high for both leaders. While Kim’s regime seeks sanctions relief, Mr. Trump aims to strike a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. It is unclear if the regime’s human rights violations will come into play during the meeting.
|
Eastern Daylight Time
|
Local time in Singapore
|
What’s happening:
|8:00 p.m. Monday
|8:00 a.m. Tuesday
|President Trump departs his hotel en route to Capella Singapore
|8:20 p.m. Monday
|8:20 a.m. Tuesday
|Mr. Trump arrives at Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island
|9:00 p.m. Monday
|9:00 a.m. Tuesday
|Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet each other
|9:15 p.m. Monday
|9:15 a.m. Tuesday
|Mr. Trump and Kim one-on-one bilateral meeting
|10:00 p.m. Monday
|10:00 a.m. Tuesday
|Expanded bilateral Trump-Kim meeting
|11:30 p.m. Monday
|11:30 a.m. Tuesday
|Working lunch with both leaders
|4:00 a.m. Tuesday
|4:00 p.m. Tuesday
|Trump press conference
|6:30 a.m. Tuesday
|6:30 p.m. Tuesday
|Mr. Trump departs Capella for Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore– arrives 20 minutes later
|7:00 a.m. Tuesday
|7:00 p.m. Tuesday
|Mr. Trump departs, en route to Guam. He will make stops in Hawaii and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
|8:25 a.m. Wednesday
|Mr. Trump arrives at White House
