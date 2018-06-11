President Trump’s North Korea summit schedule

President Trump has arrived in Singapore for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit. He is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 9 p.m. ET, and the stakes are high for both leaders. While Kim’s regime seeks sanctions relief, Mr. Trump aims to strike a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. It is unclear if the regime’s human rights violations will come into play during the meeting.

Eastern Daylight Time Local time in Singapore What’s happening: 8:00 p.m. Monday 8:00 a.m. Tuesday President Trump departs his hotel en route to Capella Singapore 8:20 p.m. Monday 8:20 a.m. Tuesday Mr. Trump arrives at Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island 9:00 p.m. Monday 9:00 a.m. Tuesday Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet each other 9:15 p.m. Monday 9:15 a.m. Tuesday Mr. Trump and Kim one-on-one bilateral meeting 10:00 p.m. Monday 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Expanded bilateral Trump-Kim meeting 11:30 p.m. Monday 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Working lunch with both leaders 4:00 a.m. Tuesday 4:00 p.m. Tuesday Trump press conference 6:30 a.m. Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Mr. Trump departs Capella for Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore– arrives 20 minutes later 7:00 a.m. Tuesday 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Mr. Trump departs, en route to Guam. He will make stops in Hawaii and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland 8:25 a.m. Wednesday Mr. Trump arrives at White House