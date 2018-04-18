Press Release: MUW student allegedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – At about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, a domestic assault was reported to the W Police Department. The incident occurred on campus at the intersection near Eckford and Reneau Halls.

The altercation involved an MUW student and her ex-boyfriend, who is not an MUW student. MUW officers responded to the scene and it was immediately known that he had left campus in a light brown or gold Mercury Marquis. The Columbus Police Department was contacted and asked to assist in locating the alleged suspect.

During the investigation, at 6:14 p.m., the W Police learned the suspect was known to carry a firearm, which prompted the W-Alert.

No medical treatment was requested. No weapons were involved in the incident, according to witnesses.

This is a joint investigation between the W Police Department and the Columbus Police Department.