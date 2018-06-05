Primary election day for 2018 midterms – live updates

California primary election

Polls are open in California from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET

California will hold races for the House, Senate and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday in what is being dubbed a “jungle primary,” or a nonpartisan blanket primary as it’s more formally known. It puts all candidates together in one big primary regardless of what party they belong to.

California is of particular importance to the Democrats in their quest to take back the House . In 2016, Hillary Clinton won seven of the districts held by House Republicans. The Democrats have their sights set on turning as many of these seats blue as possible. Incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, faces challenge from the state Senate leader Kevin de León;

President Trump tweeted his support of California Republicans House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as well as Devin Nunes.

Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has endorsed candidate John Cox over GOP challenger state Assemblyman Travis Allen. The choice could splinter the Republican vote, which might lead to two Democrats on this November’s ballot.