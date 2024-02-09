Primary voter registration deadline: February 12

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A voter registration deadline is looming for the Presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Representative primary elections.

You must register in person to vote by the end of business Monday at your circuit clerk’s office.

Those same offices will be open on February 10 from 8 a.m. until noon.

New voter registration that is being mailed in must have a postmark of February 12.

Voters who are not 18 at the time of the March Primary Election may vote in the Primary Election as long as they reach the age of 18 on the date of the 2024 General Election.

The Primary Election will be on March 12.

