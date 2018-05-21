- Advertisement -

In a touching tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, he and Meghan Markle chose to feature the hymn “Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer” during their wedding ceremony on Saturday. The hymn was sung at Princess Diana’s funeral nearly 21 years ago, when Prince Harry was just 12 years old. During the royal wedding, Prince Harry appeared to get choked up during the song.

The prince was emotional throughout the ceremony, which lasted about an hour.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, formerly Kate Middleton, also chose “Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer” as a hymn at their wedding ceremony in 2011.

The royal couple honored Princess Diana in several ways during the ceremony. All three of Diana’s siblings were in attendance, and Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, gave a reading of “The Song of Solomon.”

The couple said they were “keen to involve [Harry’s] mother’s family in his wedding,” and felt “honored” that Lady Jane would be “helping to celebrate the memory of the late princess on the wedding day, a Kensington Palace statement read.

Prince Harry honored his mother by having her favorite white flowers strewn about the chapel, Entertainment Tonight reported. The prince also reportedly handpicked flowers from Kensington Palace’s garden for Markle’s bouquet. The bouquet included forget-me-nots, another preferred flower of Diana’s, Vanity Fair reports.

