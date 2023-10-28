Princess Theater, CAC present weekend showings of Halloween movies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Princess Theater is teaming up with the Columbus Arts Council to bring some spooky fun to the community. Starting Friday, October 27, and going through Sunday, October 29, they will be showing Halloween movies every night.

Friday at 7 p.m. is Nightmare on Elm Street, Saturday at 9 p.m. is Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. is Hotel Transylvania.

Entrance is free with the Sunday movie being suitable for all ages.

“Tonight, we are actually having our first part of a three-day movie event that is being done with the Columbus Arts Council. Tonight, we will be showing A Nightmare on Elm Street. The doors will open around 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7,” said Naomi Page, Manager at the Princess.

“It’s really cool to be able to highlight that production. All that goes into making a great movie and doing it in a historic venue and having it like it was back in the ’50s and ’40s and trying to do our best to make sure that the community has a good time. They enjoy it,” said Salem Gibson, Director of CAC.

The Friday and Saturday movies are only for patrons who are 17 and older.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter