Prison guard pleads guilty to sexual misconduct allegations

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A former corrections officer at a federal prison in Alabama has pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual assault of female inmates.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Adrian L. Stargell pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the rights of two women, whom prosecutors said he sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, and one count of making false statements to federal agents.

Stargell was an education specialist at the Federal Correctional Facility in Aliceville.

He will be sentenced in August.

The prison is a low-security facility with more than 1,000 female offenders about 40 miles west of Tuscaloosa, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website.

