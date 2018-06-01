“Prissy” the pig is hamming for a new home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you think of adopting a new pet you usually think of a dog or a cat.

But what about a pig? That’s what you’ll find at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

- Advertisement -

“We love it when we get something out of the ordinary,” said OCHS General Manager Christy Wells.

Meet Ms. Prissy. She’s sassy, spunky and doesn’t give a ham about it.

“Prissy’s name fits her perfectly. She is very Prissy,” said Wells.

She loves meeting new people. She might be what some would call, a camera hog.

“Every person that has come to meet her, she comes right up to them and she loves her back to be scratched,” said Wells.

Prissy found her way to the humane society after her owners could no longer care for her.

A pig however isn’t something you typically see at the humane society, but they’re not foreign.

“One or two might be a pig. We do get some goats as well, but this year we’ve actually had two pigs already. So we’re interested in seeing what else might be coming in,” said Wells.

Ms. Prissy loves the mud and her pool. So much so, she couldn’t stay out of either prior to her TV debut.

“As soon as we were prepping her for the interview she had different plans. She went right in the mud she was completely red-head to toe after that,” said Wells.

Ms. Prissy is looking for her new home to roam. But a little reminder, she’s a little bigger than your average pooch.

“We’d ask that someone have a fenced in yard. She did live in like a residential neighborhood, but we think she’d do a little better with more acreage to roam on,” said Wells.

Ms. Prissy is expected to be cleared by her doctor next week.

The humane society is still taking applications for those interested in adopting.

If you want to swing by and pay her a visit, they are open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5:30 pm.