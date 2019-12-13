Pro golfer arrested in “Operation Santa's Naughty List” sting

A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting. Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation, CBS affiliate WTSP reports.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” which lasted six days. The investigation yielded 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for soliciting prostitution and five arrests for intent to sexually harm a child, according to the sheriff’s office. Among the arrested suspects: A Disney security guard who showed up naked to try to buy sex from an adult undercover detective, WTSP reports.

County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event.

“(Gainey) missed his tee time the next morning,” Judd said. “He was a scratch.”

Tommy Gainey in action during the third and final round at the Tournament of Champions PGA golf tournament Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013 in Kapalua, Hawaii. Elaine Thompson / AP

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He’s known for wearing gloves on both hands, hence the nickname. CBSSports.com reports Gainey has nine career wins to his credit with one coming on the PGA Tour, the 2012 McGladrey Classic.

It’s unclear whether Gainey has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.