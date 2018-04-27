Pro-life, Ten Commandments on Alabama’s ballot in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama voters will face the choices of whether to declare the state pro-life and allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property under ballot proposals for the November election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill threw his support behind both proposed constitutional amendments passed this year at a bill signing at the Alabama State Capitol Friday.

The first amendment by Republican Senator Gerald Dial would authorize the display of the Ten Commandments on state property such as schools.

Critics say it will incite lawsuits. Dial said he’s prepared to fight up to the Supreme Court, although no state funds could be used to defend the law.

The second amendment by Republican Senator Jim McClendon would support the “sanctity of unborn life” in Alabama’s Constitution but wouldn’t change any laws.

