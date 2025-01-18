Professional Shooting League holds national competition in Prairie

The Precision Woodcrafting Showdown at Prairie Station shooting range hosts over 80 contestants from 18 different states.

PRAIRIE, Miss. (WCBI) – The sound of gunfire rings out as competitors make adjustments to their custom made 22 rifles.

The “Precision Wood crafting Showdown” at Prairie Station shooting range is the first in a series of four national competitions put on by the Professional Shooting League, or the PSL.

Only 10 of the 81 contestants will advance to the next round.

They come from 18 different states.

Joel Irvin, the owner of the Prairie Station said the Monroe County Board of Supervisors enthusiastically supported the event because of the economic impact.

“I can bring people to town and they’ll spend money,” Irvin said. “And they said, ‘Okay.'”

The winner of previous PSL events, Richard Gorham, said winning this competition is in the cards, but that luck has a major part in success.

“Who knows,” Gorham said. “I mean, I haven’t even practiced yet. I just got here, I’m going to try. A lot of times you just get lucky.”

Winning isn’t everything.

The competition is also about people coming together.

Gorham said he goes to these types of events for the community as well as shooting.

“I go to the shoots not just to shoot, but I go to hang out and have fun,” Gorham said.

Dawn Killough, the American Rimfire Association and Professional Shooting League competition manager said friendship brings people together.

“That’s what brings everybody together,” Killough said. “It’s not just the competition, it’s the camaraderie.”

Irvin said he makes friends from all over at these events.

“All these people are my friends,” Irvin said. “I’ve made friends everywhere. We all take notes from each other about how our guns are, and what we need to be doing to them to make them better.”

The purpose of Prairie Station is not just a venue for national competitions.

It’s an example of utilizing unused space to bring people together, and to learn about guns and gun safety in a controlled environment.

Irvin said previously empty buildings are now a place for people to come together.

“All these buildings were just sitting out here doing nothing,” Irvin said. “But now It’s doing something for the community.”

Killough said Prairie Station is a safe place to learn the ins and outs of firearms.

“This is one place that is safe to get to know firearms, to enjoy shooting, and be around others who enjoy the same thing,” Killough said.

The next PSL competitions will be in Georgia, Virginia, and then will finish up in Missouri.

