The Program Works To Keep MSU WBB Competitive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Championships are the Mississippi State women’s basketball standard, but getting there hasn’t been easy.

According to the lead instructor of The Program, Sam Cila, it’s all a part of the mission.

“It’s our belief that if we get better as a team, as an organization by inches every day we’ll have another opportunity to compete for a championship,” Cila said.

Over the course of two days the program challenges MSU players mentally and physically through situations that are nothing short of uncomfortable.

Cila believes part of their championship mentality has developed through the shared adversity that he creates.

“Our training is very physical in nature, but during that physicality we stop, we teach athletes better ways to communicate, better ways to hold each other accountable, all the things that we need to grow as individuals and as leaders,” Cila said.

Head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer says this mentality has helped him identify strengths on his team while pin-pointing areas where improvement is needed.

These are a few reasons why he continues to bring the program back to Starkville.

“I love the fact that they are coaching and teaching the little things, doing it exactly correct, exactly right,” Schaefer said. “The accountability piece, we’re going to do it until we all get it right.”

These two days are not the only time where coach Schaefer looks for leadership.

He says he’s constantly looking for people to step up, and senior point guard, Jazzmun Holmes, understands that with being a point guard comes that responsibility.

“I definitely have to learn how to be a leader,” Holmes said. “I know I have people looking up to me and that’s definitely one thing that coach wants me to do, he wants me to lead and I just know I have to live up to that responsibility.”

Many MSU players had already experienced the program like senior All-American, Teaira McCowan.

She was ready for the challenge and knew exactly how to keep her team together.

“When things start going downhill just call everybody together and just get them like focused on the task that were supposed to be accomplishing,” McCowan said.

The program’s goal is development through a “one more” mentality.

It’s something that’s helped McCowan elevate her game.

“When you think that you’re done that you actually have a little bit more to tap into,” McCowan said.

The Bulldogs will have their first chance to test these skills this season on November 6th when they take on Southeast Missouri State at home.