Project ELECT gets grant for its work in the community

Grant money may be used to enhance social media presence

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based nonprofit receives a boost to help it fulfill its mission.

Project ELECT, which stands for Enthusiastic Leaders Engaging in Changing Times, has received a $5,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation.

The grant is part of the company’s Community Service Award program. The grant will help Project ELECT in its mission of acting as a conduit to get valuable information to the community and help strengthen the quality of life.

” Because social media is such a large part of how people communicate and how they interact with each other, a good portion of that will be to develop our social media platforms. Other means of communication are potentially, TV, or print ads,” said Dr. Eric Lewis, of Project ELECT.

Project ELECT was one of 32 organizations to receive the award. The nonprofit focuses on economic development, health care, financial planning, crime prevention, and education.