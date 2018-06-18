Propane-laden train derails, sparking fire and forcing evacuation

PRINCETON, Ind. — A freight train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing a mandatory evacuation. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the train derailed on Sunday evening about 2,100 feet west of a trailer park along U.S. 41 in Princeton.

The department says several 911 calls came in reporting the derailment and an explosion.

- Advertisement -

The Whiteriver Hazelton Fire Department posted images of the scene on Facebook.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Rail operator CSX says preliminary reports show that a rail car carrying propane had a release. It says the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

First responders went door-to-door to evacuate all businesses and residences within a 1-mile (1.61-kilometer) radius of the derailment.