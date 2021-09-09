Property owners address evictions in Starkville

Ferretti Property Services upcoming apartment evictions on Catherine Street "clears the way" to provide affordable housing going forward.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Ferretti Property Services, owners of the Catherine Street Apartments in Starkville, released a statement after reaching an out-of-court settlement that requires their tenants to move out by at least the end of September.

The statement reads: “Ferretti Property Services, LLC is pleased with the outcome of the recent proceedings in Oktibbeha County

Chancery Court. Our goal is to provide an affordable, safe, and clean environment for families. In March, we

began managing the Catherine Street Apartments in Starkville. Since then, it has become clear that some of the

current residents do not share our goals.

While we were certainly well within our legal rights and this settlement is clearly not an admission of any

wrongdoing, it clears the way for us to continue to provide much needed, affordable housing for residents of

Starkville.”

Some residents must move out by September 29th.

Residents with certain health conditions have until October 14th to move.