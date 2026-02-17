Property soon to be available for industrial development in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A little over 60 acres of property in Lowndes County will soon be available for industrial development.

Legal issues surrounding a portion of the former Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch have been settled, and at today’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors deeded the remaining 62 point 7 acres to the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority, so that group can begin marketing it for future development.

The tract had been leased to the Palmer Home for Children, but after that group consolidated operations at its Hernando location, the property fell into disuse.

Palmer was given time to find a suitable tenant, but there were no takers.

Palmer returned control of the property to the county, clearing the way for it to be redeveloped.

The move today will also allow for the property to be connected to the Industrial Park’s water and sewer systems.

