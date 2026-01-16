Proposed ordinance by Starkville Aldermen may allow early Sunday serving for local restaurants

If you’re planning on Sunday brunch in Starkville, you may soon have additional beverage options.

A proposed ordinance by the Starkville Board of Aldermen would amend the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow restaurants to begin their Sunday serving an hour earlier, at ten AM instead of 11.

It has been a topic of discussion for several years, since most restaurants open at ten.

But the city’s residents will also have a say.

Before Aldermen do anything, they will hold two public meetings on the matter.

“I called the restaurateurs up and asked them if it’s something they’d be supportive of, and every one of them has been very supportive of it, because some of them don’t open until 11, because they can’t serve alcohol. And, they said we would have opened at ten, except that we can’t serve alcohol, so we just wait until 11:00,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Aldermen will discuss calling the first of two public meetings at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.