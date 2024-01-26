Proposed ordinance would add extra security in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new ordinance in Starkville would require some retail stores and businesses to meet certain security requirements. Mayor Lynn Spruill’s proposal is to ensure the safety and security of what some city cameras may not see.

They are in most places you go – but a new ordinance would require shopping centers and businesses the have security cameras on the entrances, exits, and parking lots of their establishment.

“It is in an ordinance that is intended to assist our police department and provide security to our merchants to our shoppers, to the customers that find themselves in our retail establishments and professional areas,” Spruill said.

Spruill said the code would be enforced on businesses that are at least 5,000 square feet or have up to 25 parking spaces and looking through the extra lens wouldn’t be a daily monitor.

“We have found that so far most businesses are looking at that as an opportunity to make sure that their businesses seem to be safe and comfortable. We are not monitoring this 24/7. This is going to be one of those things that if there is an issue we can go back and look at what might have happened in that area and hopefully if there is something that we need to solve or some sort of crime in which we need to solve this will be beneficial in helping us do that,” Spruill said.

Haley Green and Lexie Sullivan are both community members and work in Starkville.

They say they are open to the extra security blanket.

“I think it’s a great idea for shoplifting and safety reasons. I also think it is a great idea because for us as women in the parking lots to make us feel better and safe,” Greed said.

“Just having cameras to see what’s going on and to see what happens if we find damages to our business is especially helpful…so it would just make us feel a lot better to have cameras around to kind of be on the lookout for certain people,” Sullivan said.

If the ordinance passes current businesses that meet the requirements would have a year to install the cameras.

Mayor Spruill said there would also be certain requirements for those cameras to meet.

