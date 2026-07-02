“Protect the House”: MS scientist writes storm survival guide

Dr. Jamese Sims releases her new book "Protect the House" to prepare vulnerable communities for unfortunate circumstances.

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Mississippi native is on a mission to teach people how to “weather the storm.”

And it starts with preparing before the lightning strikes or the temperature rises.

“Weather Doesn’t Discriminate, but Impact Does.”

That’s the subtitle and the heart of Mississippi native Dr. Jamese Sims’ new book “Protect the House.”

“‘I had to protect the house,’ said by my father James M. Sims, Jr. … In Mississippi, the weather is never just the weather…” said Jamese as she read an excerpt from her book.

From ice storms to tornadoes to flash floods and extreme heat waves, the Magnolia State gets a touch of everything in the list of severe weather.

Growing up in Meridian, Jamese knew first-hand how storms could affect people in the South — especially those unprepared or underserved.

“And so, my mother would take my sister and me to go view the damage we drive by, you know, and see the devastation and when I look back on it, you know, I think of what my thought process was then as a child and one of the major things I was thinking was, how do people survive this, you know, the aftermath even,” said Jamese.

That curiosity would spark a 20-plus year career in meteorology and atmospheric science.

The Jackson State professor’s experience, wisdom, and knowledge of the field helped her write her first book.

And what she teaches goes beyond protecting a physical building.

“It’s not just house. ‘House’ refers to people, communities, land and legacy. And so, the book combines storytelling, it takes a look at historical weather events that have happened in Mississippi … but it gives practical guidance for you no matter where you live,” said Jamese.

Jamese shares one of the first steps in severe weather prep is knowing the context of where you live and its climate risks.

She encourages the community to think ahead and create a game plan of action before the skies turn gray or temperatures drop.

“You’re not just preparing for cold temperatures… you’re preparing for if the power lines are down and if (you) would be without power for a long time…You have to prepare for things like if you have different illnesses and you depend on medical equipment.”

It’s a gap that often hits communities of color and the elderly the hardest. Dr. Sims explains how historical disparities often leave marginalized groups in higher-risk zones, including seniors who may struggle to evacuate when it’s too late.

Part of the solution is sharing information and lending a helping hand to those who may live in the hard-hit areas, like mobile homes before a storm hits.

“When it comes to severe weather it could be devastating, but when you are prepared long term, it may lessen the impact,” said Jamese.

You can find more information on weather preparedness and her book by following Dr. Jamese Sims on Facebook.

This past weekend, Dr. Sims hosted a book-signing and community summit on weather preparedness at Peter’s Rock Church of God in Christ in Starkville.

City first responders and a meteorologist from the Jackson branch of the National Weather Service attended the event.

Dr. Sims advises having at least three forms of communication during severe weather in case there is a power outage or the storm happens at night:

A weather radio from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration A phone A (Weather) Alarm System

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