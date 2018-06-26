Protesters halt rush hour traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

PITTSBURGH –– Dozens of protesters shut down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush Tuesday in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager, who was buried a day earlier. Marchers have disrupted the city repeatedly in the week since 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. was killed by a white police officer in nearby East Pittsburgh.

The diverse crowd marched through Pittsburgh on Tuesday with arms locked and chanting, “Who did this? The police did this!” and “Three shots to the back, how do you justify that?” They had refrained from protesting Monday out of respect for the family.

- Advertisement -

CBS Pittsburgh reports that a group started gathering shortly before 7 a.m. and that family members spoke briefly before the group marched toward downtown Pittsburgh.

Rose was killed last Tuesday after police stopped a car that officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. He was running from the car when he was shot. The shooting remains under investigation.

On Monday, mourners displayed signs reading “Justice for Antwon” and “#SayHisName” in a funeral procession. Rose’s funeral was held in a school in the district he attended near Pittsburgh. Some of the mourners heading into the service at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School wore purple, Rose’s favorite color.