Protesters topple controversial Confederate statue at university

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The controversial “Silent Sam” statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters Monday night. CBS affiliate WNCN-TV writes that it was knocked down at 9:20 p.m. Protesters wanted the statue’s immediate removal, even prompting one student to wear a noose around his neck until it was taken down.

- Advertisement -

Fall semester classes begin Tuesday, the station adds.

There were some tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with concealing one’s face during a public rally and resisting arrest.

Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.

The university confirmed Monday’s protest in a tweet saying, “Tonight’s actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured.”

A statement about the Confederate Monument at UNC-Chapel Hill pic.twitter.com/7D45yiAAeb — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 21, 2018

The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.

WNCN-TV reports that the “Silent Sam” statue was set to be discussed for the first time in a state meeting Wednesday.

UNC Board of Governors Chair Harry Smith said in a recent statement that the board “respects each of the varying opinions within the University community concerning this matter.” However, he also noted that “neither UNC-Chapel Hill nor the UNC System have the legal authority to unilaterally relocate the Silent Sam statue.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.