Protests follow President Trump to Scotland — live updates

10,000 people march through capital of Scotland

Protesters marched in Edinburgh Saturday, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Mr. Trump is staying. A police helicopter almost drowned out the chants of the protesters in the Scottish capital as they were planning to launch into the sky the giant “Baby Donald” balloon — depicting the president as an angry orange baby.

The same balloon flew over anti-Trump protests in London on Friday, when thousands crammed the streets of the British capital.

- Advertisement -

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Jonathon Shafi, of the group Scotland Against Trump, said he wanted to show solidarity with Americans against Mr. Trump.

“It’s not acceptable that a president talks about grabbing women, separates children from their families and gives encouragement to fascist, racists, misogynists and homophobes,” he said. “We are not anti-American, just against Trump and his divisive regime.”

Eli Roth, 56, from California but living in Edinburgh, said he doubts the U.S. president will take notice. “I don’t think anything gets the message across to Trump, but I hope demonstrations like these encourage people in the States to fight the Trump regime,” he said. “We need to show that there are people outside America who care about what is happening and that Trump has a global impact.”