Providing Security For First Responders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “Protecting the Protectors”, it’s a campaign aimed at protecting the homes of first responders while they’re out protecting the community.

On Monday, State Farm agents teamed up with Canary to give each member of Columbus Fire and Rescue innovative home security cameras.

Whether it’s responding to a house fire, or to a water rescue, or being deployed to assist in a natural disaster, the men and women of Columbus Fire and Rescue spend countless hours protecting their community.

Fire Chief Martin Andrews said being a firefighter consists of serving in many roles to help keep everyone safe, roles that often leave them away from their homes and families for days at a time.

“We do 24 On and 48 off, but we have so much overtime that most of our firefighters that are on the volunteer list, they’ll do 48 on and 24 off sometimes,” Chief Andrews said describing the departments work schedule.

With the first responders being away for an extended period, their homes and belongings are sometimes left unattended.

That’s why agents with State Farm wanted to give back and show their appreciation to those who keep the Friendly City safe.

“We provide home alarm systems for all of the first responders here in Columbus,” said John Acker, a State Farm agent. “It’s something that we believe in, trying to give back to all of the people that protect and keep us safe.”

The agency gave away 80 canary units to the department during a donation ceremony.

The device alerts the user to monitor motion, air quality and temperature changes through the use of an app.

“If a burglar were to enter their home or there’s a fire at their home, it immediately notifies the authority,” Acker explained. “There’s a free app that’s on their phone so they’re also immediately notified, it’s a great piece of technology.”

Members with the department said they’re thankful to receive this device, and that it now gives them a sense of security knowing their homes are safe while they are out helping others.

“We just want to show our appreciation for them, so often they have a thankless job and they put themselves in danger every day,” Acker expressed.

“It does add a peace of mind that our homes are protected, that if something happens we can be assured, if a criminal act happens that something will come to justice, and gives us the peace of mind to better serve the community that we don’t have to worry about our homes while we’re away,” said Chief expressed.

Since teaming up three years ago, Canary and State Farm have donated more than 10 thousand units to first responders all across the U.S.