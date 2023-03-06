Public hearing about sale of ZAZA will continue as scheduled

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A planned public hearing about the sale of Tianeptine, commonly known as ZAZA, will go on as scheduled in Columbus.

At their last meeting, Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing about the possibility of a ban on the sale, possession, and use of the unregulated drug in Lowndes County.

Last week, the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill that would add ZAZA to the list of Schedule One Controlled substances, effectively banning it statewide.

That bill has not been signed into law, but if it is, it will go into effect on July 1.

With the county not taking the matter up until April at the earliest, some questioned the need for the public hearing or county ban.

But the meeting will take place as scheduled on April 3 at 9:15 in the Lowndes County Courthouse.

ZAZA was recently banned in the city limits of Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter