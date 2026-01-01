Public ice skating allows locals to enjoy a rare treat for the south

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As Jordan Guntharp was making sure her personal pair of ice skates was tightly laced, her friend Katlyn Phillips was about to go ice skating for the first time.

“I am just trying to not fall, have fun,” Phillips said.

Jordan was by Katlyn’s side as she took those first tentative steps on the ice, with a skate assist.

After a few more minutes, Katlyn ditched the skate assist.

“I have been able to go on my own,” Phillips said.

“We got it figured out. She can stand up. We need to sharpen her skates. That is the biggest problem, her inner edges are completely dull, flat,” Guntharp said.

Some skaters were staying close to the wall, while others, like 9-year-old Edith, were making ice skating look easy. She was even reading a book during a few trips around the rink.

Edith was with her grandmother, Mary, all the way from Albany, New York, where ice skating is a way of life.

You’re a good ice skater. Where did you learn?

“My grandmother is from New York state. My mom kind of taught me. I have watched other people. Two college girls who skate here sometimes help me but mainly I have learned on my own,” Edith said.

You are from Albany New York and in Tupelo to ice skate.

“I came to spend time with my wonderful grand daughter, she is a great ice skater, I’m delighted you have ice skating in Tupelo,” Mary said.

Whatever your skill level, or lack thereof, public ice skating at the Cadence Bank Arena is popular every season, bringing people together to share a wintry experience that doesn’t come naturally to the deep south.

Public ice skating wraps up January 4. They do host parties, for more information call the Cadence Bank Arena at (662) 841 6528.