Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley running for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley, is running for governor.

He was first elected to the commission in 2007.

The Nettleton native also served as mayor of his hometown.

Presley said he believes the state government and current Governor Tate Reeves are disconnected from the needs of working people.

Gregory Wash will face Presley in the Democratic primary on August 8.

As of now, Reeves does not have a Republican challenger.

The general election is on November 7.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter