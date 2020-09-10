Public Service Commissioner Subpoenas AT&T Over Company’s Use Of Federal Funds

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has issued an investigative subpoena to AT&T, after he claims the company refused to provide information regarding the company’s acceptance of 283 million dollars in funding for internet expansion.

Presley, who is the Northern District public service commissioner, said the subpoena requests information about the company’s claim to have made internet service available to 133 thousand locations in Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

The subpoena demands documents showing the actual numbers of subscribers to AT&T’s fixed wireless service within the 133 thousand locations.

Presley is also asking for the number of complaints filed with the company by customers who signed up for the service.

Presley says AT&T said they are not obligated to provide any of the information.

“These are problems and Mississippians expect answers. We expect answers, if you are going to take 283 million dollars of public money, you should owe the public at least some basic answers as to how you spent that money and the success of it, I don’t understand why the company refuses to provide these documents,” Presley said.

The money was provided to AT&T from the “Connect America Fund.” That program is managed by the FCC with the goal of expanding internet service in Mississippi.