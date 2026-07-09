Public Works Department announces an emergency road closure in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you travel Industrial Road North in Tupelo, you may want to pay attention.

The Tupelo Public Works Department announced an emergency road closure of Industrial Road North at the intersection of West Main Street.

The closure happened at 2:30 pm on Thursday, July 9.

A statement from the Public Works department says it had to close the road because of a failed drainage structure beneath the roadway that requires attention.

It states that the roadway will remain closed until repairs have been completed and the area has been determined safe for reopening.

Those who travel on Industrial Road North are asked to use alternate routes and follow all posted traffic control devices.

The department appreciates the public’s patience, and crews are working to complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

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