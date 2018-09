One year ago today, Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 155 mph. David Begnaud was in Puerto Rico when the Category 4 hurricane made landfall and has been following the recovery efforts. Begnaud joins “CBS This Morning” to preview his CBSN Originals documentary, “Puerto Rico: The Exodus After Hurricane Maria.” You can watch the report on the CBS News app or CBSNews.com starting Friday morning.