Pursuit in Lowndes County lands man in jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A chase through northern Lowndes County ends with a Columbus man in jail.

40-year-old Emmett Calmes is charged with Reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Felony Fleeing.

The chase went down Jess Lyons Road and eventually ended in the backyard of a home on Gatlin Road. No injuries were reported.

No information about how the pursuit started with Lowndes County deputies has been released.

Calmes remains in the Lowndes County jail.