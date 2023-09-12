Pursuit in Lowndes County lands man in jail
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A chase through northern Lowndes County ends with a Columbus man in jail.
40-year-old Emmett Calmes is charged with Reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Felony Fleeing.
The chase went down Jess Lyons Road and eventually ended in the backyard of a home on Gatlin Road. No injuries were reported.
No information about how the pursuit started with Lowndes County deputies has been released.
Calmes remains in the Lowndes County jail.