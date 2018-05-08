Pursuit leads to arrest after ‘undercover’ fleeing suspect found

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect of a hot-pursuit may have hidden from the monsters under his bed, but Tupelo police found him just fine.

Early Saturday morning police say they tried to pull over Jeremy McGee.

McGee reportedly exited from Highway 45 onto South Green then headed down Green Tee Road.

That’s when police say McGee took off on foot after stopping at a home.

Police found him hiding in a bed at the home he claims is his.

McGee is facing several charges including Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing and Drug Possession charges.

His bond is set at $5,000.