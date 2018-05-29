Pusha T claims Drake is hiding a child on new song

- Advertisement -

Rapper Pusha T dropped his latest diss track targeting Drake on Tuesday night in which he claims the Toronto artist is hiding a child with a porn star, hurls insults at his parents and mocks his producer’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “The Story Of Adidon” premiered on Hot 97 and was later posted to Pusha T’s SoundCloud.

The song’s album art features an image of Drake allegedly wearing 19th century minstrel show blackface — an image Pusha T claims is an unedited photograph taken by David Leyes.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Pusha T raps over the beat of Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” and appears to reference French artist and porn actress Sophie Brussaux, who has claimed Drake is the father of her child.

“Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha T raps. “A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/ We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts.”

He also takes shots at Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, who has opened up about his struggle with multiple sclerosis in the past. “OVO 40 hunched over like he’s 80/ Tick, tick, tick/ How much time he got?/ That man is sick, sick, sick.”

The song is a response to Drake’s diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The two have traded insults over tracks for years. Listen to the “The Story Of Adidon” here.