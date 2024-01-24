Qualifying ends: Single candidate up for Calhoun City alderman

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks like Calhoun City voters may not be headed to the polls for a special election after all.

Qualifying to fill the Ward 4 seat on the town’s Board of Aldermen closed Tuesday with only one person filing to run for the post.

Longtime Calhoun County business owner A.D. Blount was the only person to qualify for the election.

Election commissioners will have to review Blount’s paperwork to make sure everything’s in order.

If he’s certified, he will replace Kevon Flemons who resigned from the post in December.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X